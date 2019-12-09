News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman's hotel stay in Cork ends in arrest after teacups and glasses thrown at the wall

Woman's hotel stay in Cork ends in arrest after teacups and glasses thrown at the wall
By Liam Heylin
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 09:25 PM

A woman staying at hotel in Cork got aggressive with staff trying to calm her down outside her third-floor hotel room and even though gardaí arrived at the scene, she threw a tray containing glasses, teacups, and a kettle at the wall.

Jessica Ebbs, aged 22, formerly of Ennis, Co Clare, and now living at Castleview Cottages, Bruff, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident yesterday.

David McCoy, solicitor, said the accused apologised for her actions in the early hours of the morning in question and had not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since it happened.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on March 24, 2018, at 3.45am. Gardaí attended the report of an incident at the Clayton hotel on Lapps Quay involving a resident.

“In a room on the third floor, they met Jessica Ebbs who appeared to be highly intoxicated and she was looking for her phone in her room,” said Sgt Kelleher.

“She was extremely irate and was not making sense. She was shouting at staff requesting her to leave. She then started to become aggressive and abusive towards gardaí and a number of residents who were disturbed by her actions.

READ MORE

Couple loses defamation claim against Dublin restaurant whose staff asked them to pay dinner bill

“As she continued to scream and roar, she was arrested. She then immediately pulled away from gardaí aggressively and ran back into the room followed by gardaí.

“She then threw a tray with a number of cups and glasses and a kettle at the wall, breaking them.

“She was restrained by gardaí, brought from her room to the patrol van and conveyed to the Bridewell Garda Station.”

She had cannabis inside her top when searched by Garda Paula Twiss.

She paid for the damage and was not charged with causing criminal damage.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined her €200 for having cannabis for her own use, another €200 for being drunk and a danger to herself or others and imposed a three-month suspended jail term for engaging in threatening behaviour likely to lead to a breach of the peace.

READ MORE

Government expected to oppose nationwide rent freeze and tax relief proposals

More on this topic

Teen wrapped chain around knuckles for assaultTeen wrapped chain around knuckles for assault

Trial of garda accused of assaulting RTÉ cameraman hears protestors became 'extremely aggressive'Trial of garda accused of assaulting RTÉ cameraman hears protestors became 'extremely aggressive'

Break down in arrangements depriving woman with cerebral palsy of State-funded home care, High Court hearsBreak down in arrangements depriving woman with cerebral palsy of State-funded home care, High Court hears

Counsel for the Dáil tells Angela Kerins case of 'very significant' issue around 'availability' of damagesCounsel for the Dáil tells Angela Kerins case of 'very significant' issue around 'availability' of damages


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Teen wrapped chain around knuckles for assaultTeen wrapped chain around knuckles for assault

Virgin Media staff vote 'overwhelmingly' for industrial action over job cutsVirgin Media staff vote 'overwhelmingly' for industrial action over job cuts

Public consultation must not delay ban on smoky coal, says Asthma SocietyPublic consultation must not delay ban on smoky coal, says Asthma Society

Here are Ireland's county councils ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethicsHere are Ireland's county councils ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethics


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »