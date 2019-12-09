Woman's hotel stay in Cork ends in arrest after teacups and glasses thrown at the wall

A woman staying at hotel in Cork got aggressive with staff trying to calm her down outside her third-floor hotel room and even though gardaí arrived at the scene, she threw a tray containing glasses, teacups, and a kettle at the wall.

Jessica Ebbs, aged 22, formerly of Ennis, Co Clare, and now living at Castleview Cottages, Bruff, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident yesterday.

David McCoy, solicitor, said the accused apologised for her actions in the early hours of the morning in question and had not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since it happened.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on March 24, 2018, at 3.45am. Gardaí attended the report of an incident at the Clayton hotel on Lapps Quay involving a resident.

“In a room on the third floor, they met Jessica Ebbs who appeared to be highly intoxicated and she was looking for her phone in her room,” said Sgt Kelleher.

“She was extremely irate and was not making sense. She was shouting at staff requesting her to leave. She then started to become aggressive and abusive towards gardaí and a number of residents who were disturbed by her actions.

“As she continued to scream and roar, she was arrested. She then immediately pulled away from gardaí aggressively and ran back into the room followed by gardaí.

“She then threw a tray with a number of cups and glasses and a kettle at the wall, breaking them.

“She was restrained by gardaí, brought from her room to the patrol van and conveyed to the Bridewell Garda Station.”

She had cannabis inside her top when searched by Garda Paula Twiss.

She paid for the damage and was not charged with causing criminal damage.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined her €200 for having cannabis for her own use, another €200 for being drunk and a danger to herself or others and imposed a three-month suspended jail term for engaging in threatening behaviour likely to lead to a breach of the peace.