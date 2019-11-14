Woman's case over alleged abuse in orphanage dismissed due to delay

A 61-year-old woman's High Court action over sexual and physical abuse she allegedly suffered during the 1960s in an orphanage run by nuns has been dismissed on grounds the religious order could not get a fair trial due to delay in bringing the case.

Mr Justice Robert Barr said in circumstances where the primary perpetrators of alleged abused are either dead or unidentified he was satisfied the religious congregation cannot get a fair trial "at this remove".

The woman sued the trustees of the order which ran the Dublin orphanage and its adjoining primary school.

She claimed the abuse occurred while she was a resident of the orphanage from 1965 to 1969 when she was aged between seven and 11. She initiated her legal proceedings in April 2017.

The defendants denied her claims and also sought a strike out of her case on grounds they were prejudiced by her delay in bringing the action.

The woman claimed sexual and physical abuse was carried out by older girls who were entrusted with the care of the younger girls. The older girls were called "charge girls."

She said she was sexually abused by various charge girls at bath time when they would touch her private parts. She also said her head was pushed under the water.

She was further physically abused when the charge girls would torment her and push her out of bed causing her to urinate on the floor, she said.

When this happened, she said two nuns, who have since died, made her kneel for prolonged periods in one place. She was not allowed use the toilet during this time and as a result frequently soiled her clothes, she said.

The nuns would make her continue wearing the clothes and send her to class wearing the soiled garments, she said.

Charge girls would place a large quantify of salt in her food which would make her sick, she said. Again she would be punished by the nuns for this.

They called her "useless", "a horrible child" and "evil," she said.

She claimed the abuse caused her to suffer severe and prolonged psychiatric difficulties which have persisted throughout her life.

Part of her claim was that the charge girl system was tolerated or condoned by the nuns. Alternatively, the nuns failed to exercise control in relation to that supervision and "outsourced" it to the charge girls, it was claimed.

She was unable to identify the names of the charge girls who allegedly mistreated her.

The defendants denied the allegations and said as a result of a 48-year delay in taking the proceedings, they were caused to suffer a severe prejudice in relation to their ability to defend the action.

This was particularly so due to the deaths of the two named nuns who were principal teachers in the school attached to the orphanage and did not actually work in the orphanage itself, the defendants said.

In response to the defence, the woman said she had met other women who were in the orphanage at the same time as her who recalled such treatment being meted out.

She said their testimony would be sufficient to counter any prejudice alleged by the defendants.

Mr Justice Barr said the court does not look at any question of blame on the part of the woman in not bringing her case earlier but it simply looks at whether it is likely, as things stand at present, that the defendant can get a fair hearing.

He was satisfied the defendants had established that due to the delay on the woman's part they cannot now get a fair trial and he dismissed the case.