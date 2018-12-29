Woman's body found outside house in Donegal

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a post-mortem after a woman's body was found in Co Donegal.

The body of the woman in her 50s was found outside a house at Cruckakeehan near Annagry.

Her body was located outside her dwelling on Thursday afternoon around 3pm and it may have been there for a few days.

The body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

It is understood that the woman is not originally from the locality but had been living in the house for over a year.

One theory is that the woman may have fallen and banged her head.

The scene of the discovery has been examined by Gardaí.

A Garda spokesman confirmed: "The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital where the results of the post-mortem are awaited to determine the course of any Garda investigation".