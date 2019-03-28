Woman with terminal cancer begins High Court action against HSE and labs

Another woman who is seriously ill with cervical cancer today began a High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her smear slide taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross in the High Court was told the mother who is in her 40s now has Stage 4 cancer and has had palliative chemotherapy and her life expectancy is between 12 months to 22 months.

The mother who cannot be named by order of the court has brought an action along with her husband against the HSE and three laboratory companies including the one in Austin, Texas which tested the woman’s smear slide in 2010 and reported it as negative with a recommended smear test recall in three years.

Her counsel Patrick Treacy SC told the court the woman’s “whole life in every respect has been devastated.”

He said she found out she had Stage 1b cancer in December 2015 and Christmas was off as she had to tell her parents and extended family which counsel said was a “traumatic event.”

Counsel said the “Rubicon moment” was in September 2018, when she was told her cancer was inoperable but she has since had a new drug, which cleared her lung and reduced her pelvic cancer. However, Counsel said the woman does not now feel right in herself and requires another scan.

Mr Treacy told the court the real tragedy is if the woman’s smear test in 2010 had been correctly reported, she would have had an investigative procedure and would have been treated appropriately.

The woman's side contends had her smear sample been correctly reported on in 2010 she would have been treated with a procedure which would have excised the pre-cancerous lesion with a 95% chance of a cure and a less than 1% chance of the cancer developing.

Invasive cervical cancer was diagnosed in December 2015 and the woman had a hysterectomy and other procedures but in September 2017, she was diagnosed as having a recurrence of the cancer and she had radical chemotherapy.

In April last year, the woman had a further relapse and by August 2018 she has secondary cancer in the lungs.

The couple have sued the HSE along with two companies which provided medical diagnostic services in the State, Sonic Healthcare (Ireland) Ltd with registered offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin and Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business park, Dublin and US laboratory Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated of Austin, Texas. It is claimed they all owed the woman a duty of care in the provision of the cervical screening programme and in the provision of all services associated with it.

The woman on September 17, 2010, underwent a cervical smear test as part of the national cervical screening programme. Her sample was sent for review and a report prepared by the laboratory showed the sample was satisfactory for assessment and there was no evidence of the presence of abnormal tissue. The woman in December 2015 was diagnosed as having invasive cervical cancer.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of the woman's smear slide taken in 2010 and that her cancer was allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in December 2015.

There was, it is claimed, an alleged failure to advise, treat and care for the woman in a proper skilful, diligent and careful manner and an alleged failure to use reasonable skill, care and judgment when reviewing her smear sample.

It is further alleged there was a failure to report the smear sample was inadequate for assessment and the woman was allegedly deprived of the opportunity of treatment at a time when the disease was amenable to curative treatment.

The woman's life expectancy, it is claimed to has been permitted to be significantly reduced and she has been allegedly exposed to an unnecessary risk of injury of which it is claimed they knew or ought reasonably to have known.

The case before Mr Justice Kevin Cross continues.