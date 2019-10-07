Woman with cervical cancer claims she is facing imminent death over alleged failure by the HSE, court hears

A woman with cervical cancer claims she is facing imminent death because of an alleged failure by the HSE to deal with her application for approval for further treatment with a drug she says is keeping her alive, the High Court heard today.

The woman, who cannot be named, was today granted leave by the court to judicially review the HSE's alleged failure to answer her application to be approved for the drug pembrolizumab because all other treatments, including chemotherapy, have been unsuccessful.

Pembrolizumab, trade name Keytruda, is on the HSE's drug reimbursement list for certain medical conditions but the woman has been told that, in view of her revised diagnosis of Stage 4b cancer, it was not listed for reimbursement for her condition.

She says she had fortunately been identified as being among a small cohort of patients suitable for treating her cancer with pembrolizumab.

She has, thanks to public donations, undergone four cycles of treatment with the drug and her lawyers say it has had a remarkable, beneficial effect on her condition. Those donations are now almost exhausted and she and her family are not in a position to continue to fund her future treatment, it is claimed.

"This drug is keeping her alive", her counsel Felix McEnroy SC told Mr Justice Seamus Noonan who said the case could come back on Wednesday when the woman's side could also make an application for the drug to continue to be administered to her pending determination of this case.

Mr McEnroy said despite an acknowledgement by the HSE's chief executive that her case was urgent, there had been no substantive reply to her letter seeking approval for the drug.

In an affidavit, the woman said on August 23 last she applied to the HSE to be approved for pembrolizumab under the Health (Pricing and Supply of Medical Goods) Act 2013.

She says the purported consideration of her application constitutes "a refusal by silence" of the HSE to discharge its statutory functions and duties.

She has had no option but to make the court application which is a matter of "serious distress to me".

She says she participated in the cervical check cancer screening programme between 2005 and 2015, was told her tests were negative, and she had no reason to be concerned for her health.

She fell ill in October 2017 and by June of last year, following a number of treatments, she was advised further surgery and radiation therapy was no longer appropriate.

She says, following the cervical check controversy, she was notified last October that her cancer screening tests had been excluded from the Minister for Health's independent expert panel review because of the HSE's failure to properly register her medical information in its record systems.

She has had her smear tests independently reviewed in the US and has been advised there were abnormalities in two of her four tests, contrary to what the HSE told her, she says.

Had she known of this, she would have had an opportunity to seek medical assistance to better meet, or possibly avoid, the challenges of the cancer she now has. As part of her case, she seeks a declaration that the decision to exclude her records from the independent expert panel was unlawful.

She has "exhausted all other appropriate medical options " and found herself in a situation where she cannot afford the only available medical treatment (pembrolizumab) recommended to by her doctor. Without it, she says, she was facing the prospect of an imminent death.

She says there has been no "substantive reply" to her August letter to the HSE. An email to the HSE on September 20 last met with the reply that it was "receiving attention".