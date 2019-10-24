Woman with cancer: 'Absolutely vile' that US lab claims she could be partly at fault

A mother of two who is seriously ill with cancer and who has sued over a 2012 smear test has told the High Court it is “absolutely vile” a US laboratory is claiming she could be partly at fault.

“I don’t understand how they can say I am at fault. I couldn’t have fought harder if I tried. It’s vile, absolutely vile,” she told Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

In its defence of the action, laboratory, Clinical Pathology Laboratories, (CPL)Austin, Texas is claiming contributory negligence on the part of the woman. CPL, which analysed the 2012 slide, has made the claim over the woman allegedly not seeking a repeat smear within six months as recommended following the February 2012 test.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in 2013, just over a year after her cervical smear sample was incorrectly reported as not abnormal. She has sued for damages including aggravated damages.

The woman, who cannot be named by order of the court, confirmed in the witness box she got the bad news this week that she is no longer in remission. Doctors have told her the best prognosis is now three to six months.

In evidence, the woman said it was like “being slapped on the face” when she heard in May last year there had been an alleged incorrect reporting of her cervical smear slide six years earlier.

She said she asked the consultant why the letter about the review of her 2012 cervical smear slide had not been forwarded to her GP.

She told the court:

He said he had put it in my file and put it away. It felt like my world was falling in on me.

At the opening of the case this week, her counsel Patrick Treacy SC said it took almost four years before the woman was told in May 2018 that a 2014 review had found the report of the 2012 test, done at a laboratory in Texas, was incorrect,

Following her cancer diagnosis in April 2013, the woman underwent a radical hysterectomy.

She suffered a recurrence of cancer in 2014 for which she had to undergo more treatment.

She suffered further setbacks and was given a poor prognosis but her hopes were raised after a CT scan last August showed cycles of chemotherapy appeared to be effective.

Mr Treacy also said the woman was "completely in the dark" until May 2018 there had been a misreading of her 2012 smear slide.

Her consultant colposcopist was not told until 2016 that a 2014 review by a laboratory of the 2012 slide had found there was a high grade squamous intraepithelial lesion and atypical glandular cells which, "in plain English", amounted to a “miss”.

Her side claim she probably had early-stage cancer in February 2012 and, had that been identified and treated speedily, the outcome would have been better, it was unlikely the recurrence would have happened, and her expected survival rate would have been more than 90%.

She and her husband have brought proceedings against the HSE and three laboratories - Medlab Pathology Ltd, and Sonic Healthcare (Ireland Ltd), both with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin, and Texas-based Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated.

All of the defendants are separately represented and all deny liability. The court was told the three defendant laboratories are all subsidiaries of Sonic Healthcare, a global healthcare group headquartered in Australia.

The case before Mr Justice Kevin Cross continues.