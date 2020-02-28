Woman wins appeal over court ban on taking proceedings against the State or judges

A woman who was banned by a judge from taking any new cases against the State or judges unless she got permission from the court has won an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Donna Sfar today won her appeal against an order of a High Court judge almost three years ago restraining her from instituting any proceedings against State parties and judges without the prior permission of the president of the High Court.

Up until then Ms Sfar, who lived in Co Louth, had issued 24 separate cases in the High Court since 1999.

The Court of Appeal today allowed her appeal against the decision and the case has been sent back to the High Court.

The three-judge appeal court, in a judgement given by Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, said after the High Court made the order on May 30, 2017, relating to restraining Ms Sfar from taking proceedings without the prior permission of the High Court president, Mr Justice Michael Twomey in a second order in July 2017 directed Ms Sfar be restrained from instituting proceedings against any judges of the courts, the DPP or government minister.

Mr Justice McCarthy said the making of the orders constituted a breach of the principles of constitutional justice and he would allow the appeal and remit the matter back for further hearing.

The High Court judge, Mr Justice McCarthy said, fell into error when of his own initiative he granted the additional or wider limitation on the appellant’s rights without giving her an opportunity to address him.

In another appeal brought by Ms Sfar relating to the seizure of sheep and pigs for animal welfare reasons, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of Mr Justice Michael Twomey in the High Court rejecting her claims and refusing her an injunction against Department of Agriculture officials from entering her property.

In another appeal, the Court of Appeal said Mr Justice Twomey was right when he came to the conclusion that a fair balance had been struck between Ms Sfar’s rights and the public or general interest in the protection of the welfare of the animals.

However, the Court of Appeal allowed a section of the appeal in relation to a refusal by the trial judge to allow the relief sought relating to whether a power of entry without judicial control was incompatible with Article 8 of the ECHR on the grounds that the definition of land and premises contained in the relevant act does not exclude the curtilage area of a dwelling.

The claims on that matter have been remitted back to the High Court.