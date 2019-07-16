News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman whose husband died after heart attack settles action against Cork GP

By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 01:57 PM

The widow of a man who died of a heart attack twelve days after it was claimed he presented to his GP complaining of chest pain has settled her High Court action over his death.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross in the High Court today approved the settlement and offered his sympathy to Charlotte Morshed and her six children on the death of her husband, Mahmud Morshed. Mr Morshed was a ship's captain at the time of his death eleven years ago.

Charlotte Morshed, The Gulley, Bandon, Co Cork had sued GP Edwin J Cantillon practising out of Main Street, Carrigaline, Co Cork and Douglas West, Cork over the death of her husband Mahmud Morshed who died eleven years ago.

It was claimed that on May 1, 2008, Mr Morshed accompanied by his wife attended the doctor complaining of chest pain and upper abdominal pain.

Mr Cantillon it was claimed felt the symptoms could be related to a gastrointestinal problem or a gall bladder problem and he gave Mr Morshed tablets for spasm.

READ MORE

Children of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan to sue father's killer, Patrick Quirke

Twelve days later Mr Morshed who was sweating and complaining of severe right upper quadrant pain was brought to the hospital A&E by ambulance but died shortly after.

A post mortem report concluded the causes of death were congestive cardiac failure and heart attack. It was claimed by the Morshed side there was an alleged failure to properly investigate and diagnose Mr Morshed's symptoms when he attended with the GP on May 1, 2008.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to refer Mr Morshed to a specialist for the further investigation of his symptoms.

There was it is further claimed an alleged failure to refer Mr Morshed for specilaist examination for heart problems despite allegedly documenting the presence of chest pain on May 1, 2008 and despite Mr Morshed's family history of heart disease.

The claims were denied and the GP side contended when Mr Morshed attended the surgeon on May 1, 2008, his blood pressure was within the normal range. It also pointed out that Mr Morshed had no further complaints or symptoms until May 13, 2008.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

READ MORE

Sister of murdered Jason Corbett says images of his death 'are imprinted in her mind forever'

More on this topic

Occupiers of building deemed not safe to live in ordered by court to leave propertyOccupiers of building deemed not safe to live in ordered by court to leave property

High Court rules against environmental campaigner in challenge to College Green plazaHigh Court rules against environmental campaigner in challenge to College Green plaza

Solar power firm obtains injunction preventing winding up order being brought against itSolar power firm obtains injunction preventing winding up order being brought against it

High Court hears claim that dental procedure went on for more than five hoursHigh Court hears claim that dental procedure went on for more than five hours

CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Kelly: European Commission candidate should 'not interfere' with Phil Hogan's re-appointment Kelly: European Commission candidate should 'not interfere' with Phil Hogan's re-appointment

Occupiers of building deemed not safe to live in ordered by court to leave propertyOccupiers of building deemed not safe to live in ordered by court to leave property

High Court rules against environmental campaigner in challenge to College Green plazaHigh Court rules against environmental campaigner in challenge to College Green plaza

Man, 24, arrested as part of investigation into money laundering and terrorist financingMan, 24, arrested as part of investigation into money laundering and terrorist financing


Lifestyle

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »