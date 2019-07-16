Woman whose husband died after heart attack settles action against Cork GP

The widow of a man who died of a heart attack twelve days after it was claimed he presented to his GP complaining of chest pain has settled her High Court action over his death.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross in the High Court today approved the settlement and offered his sympathy to Charlotte Morshed and her six children on the death of her husband, Mahmud Morshed. Mr Morshed was a ship's captain at the time of his death eleven years ago.

Charlotte Morshed, The Gulley, Bandon, Co Cork had sued GP Edwin J Cantillon practising out of Main Street, Carrigaline, Co Cork and Douglas West, Cork over the death of her husband Mahmud Morshed who died eleven years ago.

It was claimed that on May 1, 2008, Mr Morshed accompanied by his wife attended the doctor complaining of chest pain and upper abdominal pain.

Mr Cantillon it was claimed felt the symptoms could be related to a gastrointestinal problem or a gall bladder problem and he gave Mr Morshed tablets for spasm.

Twelve days later Mr Morshed who was sweating and complaining of severe right upper quadrant pain was brought to the hospital A&E by ambulance but died shortly after.

A post mortem report concluded the causes of death were congestive cardiac failure and heart attack. It was claimed by the Morshed side there was an alleged failure to properly investigate and diagnose Mr Morshed's symptoms when he attended with the GP on May 1, 2008.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to refer Mr Morshed to a specialist for the further investigation of his symptoms.

There was it is further claimed an alleged failure to refer Mr Morshed for specilaist examination for heart problems despite allegedly documenting the presence of chest pain on May 1, 2008 and despite Mr Morshed's family history of heart disease.

The claims were denied and the GP side contended when Mr Morshed attended the surgeon on May 1, 2008, his blood pressure was within the normal range. It also pointed out that Mr Morshed had no further complaints or symptoms until May 13, 2008.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.