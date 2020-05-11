Woman whose ex told her with WhatsApp countdown he was arriving uninvited secures Safety Order

A Co. Clare woman has secured a Safety Order against her ex-partner who told her via a ‘five-four-three-two-one’ countdown on WhatsApp that he was coming to her home uninvited.

At the family law court in Ennis, Judge Mary Larkin stated that she was absolutely satisfied to grant the Safety Order to the woman due to the excessive communication by the man to his ex-partner.

Judge Larkin told the man: “Your communication with her is so excessive that it warrants a Safety Order.”

Solicitor for the woman, Shiofra Hassett, said that over three separate days in April, the man had sent his ex-partner 226 text messages including 152 texts and seven calls on April 14.

Ms Hassett told the man “do you not think that the messages left my client harassed, intimidated and put in fear?”.

The man told the court that his ex-partner “was never in any danger, I was never violent to her”.

The estranged couple have a child together and the father sees his son twice a week.

The man said: “I have a fear of not seeing my child”

READ MORE FF calls for greater transparency around re-opening of schools

The woman told the court that her ex-partner had difficulty in accepting that the relationship was over.

She stated that in December 2018, her ex-partner kicked out the two headlights of her car outside her home.

After receiving the countdown via WhatsApp and the 152 messages in one day, the woman told the court: “I was really frightened and worried. I was up making sure all doors and windows were locked."

I live in a really safe area, but I didn’t feel safe in my own home.

The woman claimed that the excessive communication “is not lessening, it is just escalating”.

The woman said that her ex was telling her by text that she is "evil" and was on his way to her home via his ‘five-four-three-two-one’ countdown on WhatsApp.

She said: “The insults have been numerous.”

Judge Larkin said that the two have had “a very, volatile relationship”.

The woman explained that she has concerns over the welfare of their son while in the care of her ex-partner.

In response, Judge Larkin stated that she would request that social workers from the Child and Family Agency (CFA) carry out an investigation into the woman’s concerns and direct that the CFA carry out a report into the safety, care, health or welfare of a child involved in the proceedings.

In response, the father said: “This is nonsense.”

Judge Larkin adjourned the case to September to allow the report be compiled.