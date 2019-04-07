Woman whose body found in Co Clare suspected to have died from hypothermia

A woman whose body was found near a stream on Friday last may have died from effects associated with hypothermia, according to garda sources.

The woman’s body was discovered by a group of youths, just off an isolated pathway, in an area close to Ardnacrusha power station, situated near the Clare-Limerick border.

The scene was cordoned off by gardaí, and the services of the office of the State Pathologist was requested by senior investigating officers.

Gardaí confirmed on Saturday that they had ruled out foul play following a post mortem on the woman’s body, conducted by acting State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis.

A senior source said gardaí were satisfied the woman’s death was “not suspicious”.

Gardaí said they were awaiting the results of post mortem samples taken for toxicology testing.

One theory being examined by gardaí is that the woman may have succumbed to the effects of associated with “hyperthermia”, a source said.

The woman’s body was found just off a pathway “by the edge of a stream”.

“It’s very sad,” they added.