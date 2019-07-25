News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman who fell at petrol pump when eight months pregnant has €60k claim denied

Woman who fell at petrol pump when eight months pregnant has €60k claim denied
File photo
By Simone Smith
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 01:16 PM

A woman who was eight-months pregnant when she fell at a Topaz petrol pump has had a €60,000 damages claim dismissed by the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge James O'Donohoe heard that Jennifer Bolger of Butterstream Drive, Clane, Co Kildare had stopped at the Topaz petrol station at The Old Belgard Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on the evening of February 8, 2011.

Judge O’Donohoe heard that Bolger had got out of the car to fill it with petrol and had then gone into the shop to pay. He heard that when she had been returning to her car she had fallen at the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Bolger said she had been 38 weeks pregnant at the time of the accident and that she had been taken to Coombe hospital to be treated for her injuries.

She had hit her head and face of the ground during the fall and had bitten her tongue. Bolger had also suffered bruising to her left knee and leg and a cast had been applied to her left wrist.

Judge O’Donohoe heard that as a result of the accident Bolger had suffered significant shoulder pain and had undergone 18 sessions of physiotherapy. Her pregnancy had not been affected by the incident.

Barrister Andrew Walker, counsel for Topaz, said it had appeared from CCTV footage that Ms Bolger had tripped on the traffic island where the petrol pumps were stationed.

Bolger had told the court she believed a mixture of oil and water that had been present on the ground around the car.

READ MORE

Centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin breached almost all regulations

Judge O’Donohoe had been shown pictures taken by Bolger’s brother on the evening of the accident which had shown a substance on the ground at the back of the car.

Judge O’Donohoe said that the substance had been seen in a different place that where Ms Bolger had fallen.

The court had questioned why Ms Bolger had never mentioned the photos in her own evidence and said he had been astounded that everything had been so unclear in the case.

Judge O’Donohoe said that he found it strange Ms Bolger had never mentioned the oil and water substance to the engineer who had examined the scene of the accident.

He said he believed Ms Bolger, her husband and her brother had all been very genuine people but that he had not been satisfied with the evidence he had been presented with.

Judge O’Donohoe said the case had not met the threshold to establish negligence on behalf Topaz Energy Group.

READ MORE

'Non-crime duties' of gardaí highlighted by Commission

More on this topic

Man jailed for nine years for killing housemate with meat factory knife after row over poker gameMan jailed for nine years for killing housemate with meat factory knife after row over poker game

Veteran comic Sil Fox denies sexually assaulting woman in Dublin barVeteran comic Sil Fox denies sexually assaulting woman in Dublin bar

Man who claimed he was sexually assaulted by scout leader and two Christian brothers settles caseMan who claimed he was sexually assaulted by scout leader and two Christian brothers settles case

October date fixed for appeal over controversial 'unbroken' residence citizenship rulingOctober date fixed for appeal over controversial "unbroken" residence citizenship ruling

CourtClaimsTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

State ‘can pull plug on project overruns’State ‘can pull plug on project overruns’

Tusla 'recognise and share the serious concerns' raised by RTÉ investigation Tusla 'recognise and share the serious concerns' raised by RTÉ investigation

Children’s Rights Alliance: Childcare should be a public service for children not a 'warehouse'Children’s Rights Alliance: Childcare should be a public service for children not a 'warehouse'

Julian Smith appointed UK's Northern Ireland SecretaryJulian Smith appointed UK's Northern Ireland Secretary


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »