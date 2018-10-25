Woman who developed brain hemorrhage after all clear four years earlier settles case for €750,000

By Ann O'Loughlin

A teacher who was given the all clear after a brain scan but collapsed four years later with a brain hemorrhage has settled for €750,000 her High Court action.

An apology by consultant radiologist Dr Ian Davidson of Bon Secours Hospital, Galway was read to the court in which he acknowledged and apologised for "the failings" in respect of his care that led to the delay in diagnosis of Lorraine Duffy's inter-cranial aneurysm.

In the apology Dr Davidson said:

I would like to offer my sincere sympathy and regret for the upset and harm you have suffered arising from the subarachnoid hemorrhage in May 2012.

Lorraine Duffy's counsel Dr John O'Mahony SC told the High Court Ms Duffy had gone to the Galway hospital in 2008 complaining of severe headaches particularly over her left eye.

File photo

She was referred for a brain scan. Counsel said Ms Duffy was given the all clear and it was reported as normal.

Counsel said the woman was out running in 2012 when she collapsed and was taken to hospital.

There was, Dr O’Mahony said an aneurysm in the right side of the brain which he said should have been identified in 2008 and if it had Ms Duffy could have gone on to have a normal life.

The woman, Counsel said, suffered a weakness of the left upper arm.

Counsel said it is a very tragic case and Ms Duffy now has deficits because of injuries to the brain.

Lorraine Duffy (42) a teacher of An Creagan, Barna, Co Galway had sued the Bon Secours Hospital, Renmore Road, Co Galway and Bon Secours Ireland Ltd and Bon Secours Health System Ltd of College Road, Cork which manages the Galway hospital and consultant radiologist at the Bon Secours Hospital, Galway Dr Ian Davidson and Alliance Medical Diagnostic Imaging Ltd of Raheen, Co Limerick which was involved in diagnostic imaging at the Galway Hospital.

It was claimed Ms Duffy presented to the Galway hospital in April 2008 suffering severe headaches.

A magnetic resonance angiogram was arranged and it is claimed it was reported upon wrongly by Dr Davidson as being normal when it showed a right middle cerebral artery aneurysm.

Ms Duffy it is claimed was given the wrong diagnosis of migraine headaches to be managed with medication.

After her collapse in 2012, the matter was investigated at a Dublin hospital and Ms Duffy was found to have aneurysms.

Dr O'Mahony told the court Ms Duffy now works part-time and will have the sequelae of what happened for the rest of her life.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross who noted the settlement said he was sure the apology was a comfort to Ms Duffy.