Woman who crashed with one-year-old child on board was four times over legal drink-driving limit

A young woman who crashed her car with her child on board was four times over the legal drink-driving limit.

Caroline Morrow appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with drink-driving.

Solicitor Rory O'Brien said his client had claimed she had only had two drinks but was also taking medication.

Ms Morrow, aged 35, was driving in Stranorlar on August 26th last when she crashed her Vauxhall car into a parked vehicle.

Her one-year-old child was in the back of the car during the collision but was unhurt.

The court heard that Ms Morrow, from Oak Park in Convoy, had previously been disqualified from driving in 2015 for two years.

Mr O'Brien said the incident had had a profound impact on his client's life.

"This has had a tremendous impact on her life and she has written a letter of apology to the court.

"She works as a home help and is trying to get her life back on track but the loss of her car will have an impact on her also," he said.

Judge Paul Kelly pointed out to Mr O'Brien that his client was actually four times over the legal drink driving limit even though she claims she only had two drinks.

"This is a very serious matter. She put her child in danger," he said.

He banned Ms Morrow from driving for three years and also fined her €250.