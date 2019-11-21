News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman who claims she broke wrist after slipping on decking at home of leading bird expert settles case

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 04:07 PM

A woman who broke her wrist when she claims she fell on decking she alleges was slippy at the home of an author and leading bird expert has settled her High Court action.

Airline attendant Kate Ryan fell after she moved to retrieve her dog when a hen wandered on to the rural property in Co Wicklow.

The 61-year-old woman was attending a function at the premises of heritage specialist and bird expert Eric Dempsey and his wife Hazel Johnston in Newcastle, Co Wicklow when the accident occurred.

Kate Ryan, Crosbeg, Delgany, Co Wicklow had sued Hazel Johnston and Eric Dempsey of The Lodge, Sycamore Hill, Tiglin, Barnacoyle Big, Newcastle, Co Wicklow as a result of the accident on the property split level decking on March 11, 2017.

Mr Dempsey is also the author of several birdwatching books.

Ms Ryan alleged while going out into the back garden she fell on what she claimed was a wet decking step and landed heavily on her left side. She suffered a displaced fracture to her left wrist, a twisting of her knee and bruising. She later had to have an operation and had to wear a cast. She returned to her aircraft work at the end of October 2017.

It was claimed she had particular difficulty handling trollies and catering equipment and opening or closing the heavy doors of the aircraft.

Eric Dempsey and Hazel Johnston, of Newcastle, Co. Wicklow pictured at the Four Courts for a High Court action taken against them by Kate Ryan of Delgany, Co. Wicklow.Pic: Collins Courts
It was claimed there was an alleged failure to take any or any adequate effective measures to ensure the decking was safe for those using it. It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to provide adequate handrail or adequate anti-slip mats.

The claims were denied and it was contended by the defendants there was contributory negligence on the part of Ms Ryan and that the decking was dry.

In evidence, Ms Ryan said she did not trip on the split level decking, which the court heard was a standard softwood deck split into three levels.

“I believe I slipped and fell. I did not trip.I was in massive shock and pain,” she said. She said she had visited the house about six times previously.

An ambulance man Danny Kelly who attended after the accident the old the court his foot slipped as he got on the decking which he said seemed to be damp.

Yesterday afternoon after talks between the parties Conor Maguire SC instructed by Liam Moloney solicitor for Ms Ryan said the case had been settled and could be struck out.

Mr Justice Cross congratulated the parties for settling what he said was a difficult case.

