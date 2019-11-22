Woman who claimed late husband was given penicillin despite allergy settles action against hospital

A woman whose husband died in the Mater Hospital, Dublin after it was claimed he was given a penicillin related medication even though he was allegedly allergic to penicillin has settled her High Court action.

Father of four and grandfather of ten, James Egan, it was claimed, was administered a penicillin-related medication on a number of occasions as he recovered from a heart bypass operation.

His wife Nualla settled her High Court nervous shock action over the 73-year-old’s sudden and untimely death two years ago.

The details of the settlement are confidential.

Nualla Egan of St Pappin’s Road, Glasnevin, Dublin had sued the Mater University Hospital, Dublin for nervous shock following the death of her husband in April 2017.

Mr Egan had suffered pain in his arm and chest in January 2017 and was admitted to hospital for tests.

On January 19, 2017, he underwent a coronary artery bypass operation to remove blockages to blood vessels around his heart.

It is claimed from around January 21, 2017 to around January 25, 2017 he was administered penicillin and/or a penicillin related medication despite allegedly having an allergy to penicillin.

Mr Egan’s face, hands and arms became swollen and he suffered breathing difficulties.

The pensioner remained bedridden due to swelling and breathing difficulties and had to have a tracheotomy to help his breathing.

On January 31, 2017 Mr Egan it is claimed suffered a heart attack and a blood clot was later identified.

Ten days later in February 10,2017, Mrs Egan and her children were informed that Mr Egan had sustained a significant hypoxia brain injury.

Mr Egan it was further alleged on February 21 and from March 15 to around March 19,2017 was administered a penicillin related medication despite his allergy.

It is claimed Mr Egan suffered a number of infections and in April 4,2017 Mrs Egan got a call from the hospital saying her husband had become profoundly unwell. When she got to the hospital Mrs Egan was told her husband had 15 minutes to live but it is claimed when she entered the room , it was evident to her he was already dead.

Mrs Egan, it is claimed, was shocked, upset and traumatised and suffered nervous shock.

The claims were denied.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross offered his sympathy to Mrs Egan and her family on their loss.