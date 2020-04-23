Woman who broke protection order at her home warned she could face jail

A woman arrested for breaking protection order at her home in Dublin has been ordered to abide by the terms and stay sober or go to jail.

The Domestic Violence Act prosecution came before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court today.

There was no objection to bail on condition she complied with the protection order and “be sober in the house, she was intoxicated last night when this alleged offence occured”.

Judge Malone granted bail.

However, she warned the woman, who was in her 30s but cannot be named for legal reasons, that she must comply fully with bail terms and in particular "be of sober habits".

She risked being kept in custody if she got arrested again and was intoxicated in the manner described by the prosecuting garda, t he judge told her.

The woman, who was wearing a face mask, did not address the court.

A summary of the prosecution evidence will be furnished to her solicitor Fiona D’Arcy.

The accused was ordered to appear again in July.