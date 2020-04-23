News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman who broke protection order at her home warned she could face jail

Woman who broke protection order at her home warned she could face jail
By Tom Tuite
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 04:45 PM

A woman arrested for breaking protection order at her home in Dublin has been ordered to abide by the terms and stay sober or go to jail.

The Domestic Violence Act prosecution came before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court today.

There was no objection to bail on condition she complied with the protection order and “be sober in the house, she was intoxicated last night when this alleged offence occured”.

Judge Malone granted bail.

However, she warned the woman, who was in her 30s but cannot be named for legal reasons, that she must comply fully with bail terms and in particular "be of sober habits".

She risked being kept in custody if she got arrested again and was intoxicated in the manner described by the prosecuting garda, t he judge told her.

The woman, who was wearing a face mask, did not address the court.

A summary of the prosecution evidence will be furnished to her solicitor Fiona D’Arcy.

The accused was ordered to appear again in July.

READ MORE

Court hears Cork bank cashier asked 'is this a joke?' as man attempted to rob bank

More on this topic

Probationary garda launches High Court bid against decision to dispense with her servicesProbationary garda launches High Court bid against decision to dispense with her services

Court hears Cork bank cashier asked 'is this a joke?' as man attempted to rob bank Court hears Cork bank cashier asked 'is this a joke?' as man attempted to rob bank

Dunmanway man crashed car into door of local garda station during drinking binge Dunmanway man crashed car into door of local garda station during drinking binge

Special-needs teen challenges expulsion after allegedly assaulting teacher with brushSpecial-needs teen challenges expulsion after allegedly assaulting teacher with brush


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CourtDomestic ViolenceTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fertility treatments resume for oncology patients at Rotunda IVFFertility treatments resume for oncology patients at Rotunda IVF

Man arrested in relation to burglaries coughed at gardaí while claiming to be Covid-19 positiveMan arrested in relation to burglaries coughed at gardaí while claiming to be Covid-19 positive

Expert: Increased testing needed before restrictions can be easedExpert: Increased testing needed before restrictions can be eased

Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in DublinGardaí investigating after man stabbed in Dublin


Lifestyle

Gardening guru, broadcaster and writer Alan Titchmarsh talks about ageing, making more ‘me’ time and keeping fit in his later years.Alan Titchmarsh at 70: ‘I’m trying to balance my life’

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: A fiendishly fun family entertainment quiz

What better time to whip up the perfect croissant or macaron?10 baking challenges to take on

The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks.Thursday's TV Highlights: The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »