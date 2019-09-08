Woman who believes she knows relatives of Irishman who died alone in London comes forward

The mystery of an elderly Irish man who died alone in London without any known family living in the UK and Ireland may have been solved.

Eighty-seven-year-old man Joesph Tuohy, originally from Toomevara, Co Tipperary passed away during the summer after spending the majority of his working life there.

Since an appeal was made for members of the public, especially anyone with a connection to Tipperary, to attend his funeral Mass, hundreds of people have come forward wanting to help to find any relatives that may exist.

They also plan to attend his final Mass while other ceremonies are planned for around the country.

The Tipperary man, who remained private all of his life never returned to the land of his birth. He died in a nursing home in Islington, north London, with his remains being cremated.

The search for relatives and for mourners to attend his funeral began when Margaret Brown, from Sandycove, Co Dublin, a volunteer at St Joseph’s Pastoral Centre, which raises money for the Friends of the Forgotten Irish Emigrants every St Patrick’s Day.

Ms Brown received an out of the blue letter detailing the hope that this man could be brought home.

Since the appeal was made a woman living in the Midlands says she believes that Mr Tuohy is a relative of an uncle-in-law of her family.

The retired civil servant, who does not wished to be named due to family sensitivities said: “We were never told of Mr Tuohy’s existence but I believe a relative of his, who had the same name and came from the same place and by coincidence, also lived in London with his wife around the same time are connected. That couple were subsequently brought back to the Midlands to be buried here.

I don’t believe Mr Tuohy has any relatives still living in Toomevara but I would quite happily have him buried with the couple, whom I believe were related to him.

"But if it’s decided that it should be Tipperary where he is laid to rest then I would be happy with that also. I shall attend his funeral along with a couple of my siblings and cousins.”

His funeral Mass is to be held on September 27 in St Joseph’s Church in Glasthule, Co Dublin.