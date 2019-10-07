Woman who became pregnant after rape by 'good guy' says her daughter will never be his

A Slovakian woman who became pregnant after she was raped by a man introduced to her as “a good guy” who could help her, has said her daughter will never be his.

The woman, who gave evidence at a Central Criminal Court trial via video link from a Slovakian courthouse last July, was first introduced to the man while she and her partner were struggling financially having moved to Ireland.

The couple were living in Galway when the woman took up an offer of accommodation at the man's home, along with her two daughters, on the understanding that she would work as a cleaner for him.

The woman and her partner were also going through a difficult time in their relationship as he was drinking heavily.

The 68-year-old Polish national, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman, was convicted on two counts of rape and four counts of oral rape on dates between January 1, 2012 and September 18, 2016.

He has convictions for rape from Poland and has served a three-year prison sentence for threat to kill following an Irish conviction in 2013.

Ms Justice Tara Burns remanded the man in continuing custody until October 25 next when the man's defence team will the address the court.

The woman did not return to Ireland during the trial or for the sentence hearing but her victim impact report was read into the record.

He only told me how to kneel, obey and be quiet.

It stated that she found it impossible to discuss what was her life was before the rapes and “what it is now”.

She said life with her partner before she met the accused had not been easy, but she was happy.

“He only told me how to kneel, obey and be quiet,” she said referring to the accused. She said he destroyed her life and that of her partner's and their family.

She said she hoped he would be imprisoned for many years so he could not hurt another woman before she added that she does not sleep because she is still afraid. She said she doesn't have an intimate relationship with her partner.

The woman said her youngest daughter, who was conceived during the rape, would never be the accused's child, “just mine”.

Garda Patrick Foley told Patrick McGrath SC, prosecuting, that shortly after the woman moved into the man's home, he began to demand sex from her. She managed to fend off a number of advances before he raped her following a New Year Eve's party they attended together.

The woman left the man's house the following day and returned to live with her partner but never disclosed the rape to him until the following Easter.

Gda Foley said she was raped a second time in an abandoned farmhouse close to the man's home, while she was still working as his cleaner.

He was then jailed for three years in December 2013 following the conviction for the threat to kill. He returned to Poland when he was released from prison but came back to Galway in 2016.

The man then made contact with the couple again before moving into their home.

Partner confronted him over previous rapes, but was assaulted

It was during his time living with the couple that the man forced the woman to perform oral sex on him on four occasions.

At one point her partner confronted him over the previous rapes but he was assaulted by the accused. Gda Foley confirmed that both the woman and her partner were in fear of the accused.

In September 2016, while the woman's partner was being treated in hospital, he told a nurse what was happening with the accused and she alerted the gardaí.

The man was ultimately arrested after he was tasered by officers who believed there was “threat to life” because of an indication that the man had a weapon with him in the house.

Gda Foley confirmed that the man was interviewed four times but denied raping the woman.

He claimed he had been in a consensual sexual relationship with the woman, that he had a baby with her and that he was involved in his daughter's life. He said the woman was using him for financial aid.