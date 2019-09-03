News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman who assaulted bus inspector ordered to do 60 hours community service for other offence

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 05:52 PM

A bus passenger who assaulted an inspector on a bus from West Cork was ordered to do 60 hours of community service for another offence today.

The case against 34-year-old Mary Cash of 5 East Green, Dunmanway, County Cork, was back before Judge Con O’Leary for sentencing today at Cork District Court along with three theft-related offences.

The judge said she could do 60 hours of community service instead of three months in prison for one of the thefts. He said he would leave sentencing for the assault and other thefts hanging over her to see how she would get on with the community service.

Commenting on the assault matter, the judge said the bus inspector should not have to put up with that kind of behaviour even if it was not the most violent assault.

Cash denied that assault but was convicted by Judge O’Leary at the end of a trial on the charge of assaulting Bob Teehan on the bus on April 17, 2018.

Judge Con O’Leary heard evidence from both parties and viewed CCTV from the bus before deciding to convict Mary Cash.

Judge O’Leary said: “I saw you grappling with Mr Teehan and I saw your sister trying to get you off him.”

Bus revenue protection inspector, Bob Teehan, said he boarded the bus from West Cork at Grand Parade in Cork city and checked the tickets and passes of passengers. Mr Teehan testified that Ms Cash first showed him a pass which was out of date and invalid and should have been returned to Bus Éireann.

He said she then said that she had found the correct card. She produced a card but blocked the picture on it. Mr Teehan said it was the card belonging to the woman beside Ms Cash moments earlier.

Mr Teehan said that when he retained a card, Ms Cash wanted it back and he said:

She was pushing me. I pushed her back. She kept pushing me against a handrail near the driver.

Mr Teehan said, under cross-examination by solicitor Shane Collins-Daly, that he was very shaken after the incident and took the following day off work. He said the incident lasted “three or four or five minutes” but he was not sure of the time.

Mr Collins-Daly said that the disputed incident on the CCTV lasted no more than ten to 15 seconds and was a very trivial incident.

“You may have taken the card and there may have been some physical contact but nothing that would constitute an assault,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Mr Teehan said: “I disagree. I was manhandled in the course of my work.”

Mary Cash said: “I did not assault him. He pushed me and I was basically trying to get away from him.”

Garda Inspector Noel Madden outlined details of three thefts to which Cash pleaded guilty today.

Cash went to the Yuan Ming Yuan Chinese restaurant on Princes Street, Cork, on April 4, 2017, and ordered a meal costing €69.80 and left without paying.

She also admitted stealing €415 cash from a purse she found on a table in a restaurant and stealing €247 worth of clothing from H&M on Opera Lane in Cork.

