Woman went shoplifting just after leaving garda station

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 06:05 AM

A 29-year-old woman arrested for stealing children’s clothing was later released from the Bridewell garda station but she went directly to TK Maxx nearby and stole €250 worth of property.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Miranda Keenan had just been released from the Bridewell when she walked up Cornmarket St and committed another shoplifting offence.

Keenan was before Cork District Court yesterday where she pleaded guilty to six shoplifting offences.

Sergeant Davis said the woman had 70 previous convictions including 14 counts of theft. She had been given suspended jail terms on 13 occasions. One of those suspended sentences — for a period of eight months — was triggered by yesterday’s pleas of guilty. Judge Olann Kelleher said he had to consider the possibility of revoking the suspension on that eight months as well as imposing sentences on the fresh charges.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, appealed for leniency for Keenan yesterday, saying she had five children and was homeless at the moment, getting hotel or B&B accommodation on a day-to-day basis. He also said she was still dealing with grief as a result of the sudden death of her brother one year ago.

Mr Collins-Daly said the theft at TK Maxx occurred on Friday, November 15, and she was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court that Saturday and remanded in custody until the following Monday.

Miranda Keenan got into the witness box at Cork District Court yesterday and said of the two days she spent in custody, “Limerick Prison was an eye-opener for me.”

She pleaded with the judge not to jail her. “I will never ever ever do anything like that again. Nobody knows the pain I am going through but I am getting back on track now.”

The solicitor said that since the weekend remand in custody in November the accused had been doing very well and not committing any offences. He also said that she and her husband were promised accommodation for themselves and their family in Mallow in the next fortnight.

Judge Kelleher adjourned sentencing until February 3.

