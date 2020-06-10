News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman tried to smash shop window with rocks

The woman was sentenced to five months in prison today.
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 09:51 PM

A woman made an attempt to break into an antique shop to steal jewellery by swinging a sleeping bag containing large rocks at the powerful glass window.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced her to five months in prison today.

Kia Staunton, 28, who is from Skibbereen, Co Cork, was homeless in Cork City and staying at the Cork Simon Community night shelter when it was available to her at the time of this crime.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court today that the young woman also picked up a number of rocks and threw them directly at the front window of Victoria’s Antiques.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that the young woman was effectively trying to break the window in order to steal jewellery.

All she succeeded in doing was damaging the €1,900 glass but she did not manage to get into the shop in the way that she had imagined.

The offence was committed after 2am on May 9 and it was witnessed at the time.

She walked away after the attempted theft and criminal damage offences and was later arrested.

Mr Buttimer said there was nothing the young woman could say to excuse or explain what she was doing that morning.

“There were no circumstances in which she could have achieved her objectives in this attack on the triple-thickness window. It could simply not be achieved.

“And she did this in full view. The whole thing was ill-conceived and inept and was never going to succeed.

“She was immediately taken into custody and brought before a special court later that day and she was refused bail,” Mr Buttimer said.

The solicitor said the 28-year-old’s personal circumstances and health issues were challenging.

He said she had been doing well back home in Skibbereen but drifted back towards Cork City and got into this difficulty.

She also admitted a shoplifting offence at Tesco on Paul Street around this time.

Judge Kelleher said he was aware of the young woman’s difficulties with previous convictions for theft and other matters.

“The court cannot allow a situation at 2.10am — even where it is was foolhardy — of someone trying to steal jewellery,” Judge Kelleher said as he imposed the overall sentence of five months.

