Woman testifies: ‘Ex said he’d cut up my face’

By Liam Heylin

A young woman claimed her ex-boyfriend threatened to slice her face and rip her in two, during an alleged incident last weekend. But the accused denied being present, denied making threats, and insisted he was never her boyfriend.

The complainant said they had an on-off relationship from childhood.

Cork District Court

Daniel Hogan, 20, of 60 Liffey Park, Mayfield, Cork, was refused bail at Cork District Court and remanded in custody until Thursday. “I was never going out with her. I don’t know what she makes of it, but I was never going out with her,” he said.

He was arrested and charged with threatening to kill Shanice O’Leary, 20, and carrying out an aggravated burglary at the home of her mother, Elizabeth O’Leary, at Liffey Park, Mayfield, around midnight on Saturday, or the early hours of Sunday last.

Det Garda Ed O’Donoghue objected to bail being granted. He said there was evidence from two eyewitnesses and CCTV.

He expressed concern about possible interference with witnesses. He described Ms O’Leary as the defendant’s ex-partner.

She testified to being in fear that the defendant would be released, due to threats he allegedly made. In reply to Inspector Daniel Coholan, she explained: “There was threats made that I am going to get cut up, my face is to going to be sliced up, that I am going to be ripped in half, and threats that my mother is going to get it, too.”

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said all allegations were denied and the accused man would be pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and to making threats to kill.

Mr Hogan testified, if released, he would live with a relative, at Shandon Street, Cork.

But Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail.