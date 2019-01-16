Woman suing over misinterpretation of CervicalCheck smears agrees to mediation talks

A 55-year-old Dublin woman with cancer who has sued over the alleged misinterpretation of her CervicalCheck smears has agreed to mediation talks in her legal action.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross in the High Court was today told that mediation talks will take place this Friday between the legal teams representing Orla Church and the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics.

The judge said he realised there was "extreme urgency" in the case and said if "it can be done, it can be done."

The case will be mentioned before the court next week when the judge will hear if the mediation talks have been successful.

Patrick Hanratty SC for the HSE said the HSE had suggested the mediation to explore the possibilities.

Orla Church, Elm Mount Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin has sued the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated of Delaware which provided cervical cytopathology laboratories and services to the HSE as part of the CervicalCheck screening programme for Irish women.

It is claimed Ms Church had a smear test in September 2011 which was sent to a laboratory operated by Quest Diagnositcs. The report back from the laboratory after testing the sample said no abnormality was detected and recommended routine screening.

In September 2014, Ms Church had another smear test as part of her routine screening and the laboratory report this time showed no abnormalities and advised normal recall.

Ms Church, it is claimed, was referred to hospital in December 2015 with pelvic pain and was later diagnosed with cervical cancer with a tumour of over 4cms showing up in a scan.

Ms Church's two smear tests were reviewed, it is claimed, and it alleged the results were amended in both cases.

It is claimed that on review no change was made to the reporting of the 2011 smear test but a change was made to the 2014 smear test result.

It is further claimed that following a review by an independent external pathologist in March 2017 both smear test results were changed from the original negative category.

Ms Church alleges the reporting by the Quest Diagnostics laboratory allegedly led to a false negative result both in September 2011 and in September 2014.

She says there was no intervention in her condition until after May 2016 when she underwent treatment.

In September 2017, she suffered a deterioration on her health and was advised in May 2018 there was a recurrence of her cancer with secondary tumours in her kidneys.

It is claimed Ms Church's prognosis is extremely poor and there was an alleged failure to diagnose or a misinterpretation and an alleged failure to refer her to the proper and appropriate specialists for the purpose of a prompt investigation, monitoring or early diagnosis.

It is claimed upon discovering she was suffering from cervical cancer Ms Church suffered profound shock, distress and upset. All claims are denied by the defendants.