Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman sexually assaulted younger brother

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 10:47 PM

By Liam Heylin

A 47-year-old woman wept in court as a jury found her guilty of sexually assaulting her brother when he was aged from nine and she was in her early 20s.

The woman pleaded not guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to all 10 charges of sexual assault, and a jury of seven women and five men returned with their verdicts this afternoon.

They found her — by a majority 10-2 verdict — guilty of four counts of sexually assaulting her brother. They found her not guilty of six counts of sexual assault.

The parties cannot be identified for legal reasons. Furthermore, the judge made an additional order that certain other matters within the trial could not be reported because of other legal restrictions.

The jury was not told in this trial that it was, in fact, a retrial and that another jury who heard the case in February were unable to reach a verdict on any count.

The complainant told Noel Whelan, prosecuting, what allegedly happened to him on 10 incidents between May 1993 and April 1995.

He said that because of the age difference between himself and his sister, people used to say his sister was like his second mother.

Their mother was in court for the case and comforted the accused when she broke down in tears at the guilty verdict.

The complainant said the first alleged incident occurred when he was nine and his parents were away for a weekend in May 1993. He said she was wearing peachy pink coloured pyjamas with a floral pattern and she got into the bed beside him. He said she took his left hand in her hand and put it on her breast outside her pyjamas and moved his hand so that it squeezed her breast. After that she repeated this action under her top on her bare breast.

He described other similar incidents and one where she allegedly put his hand on to her vagina and forced one of his fingers inside her.

He said these disputed incidents occurred in the family home when there was no one else present and once in a hotel in Dublin when the family were away together.

He described the feeling of being like auto-pilot where he did nothing to stop her and did not understand what was happening. He thought when he was nine that if people found out about it he would be seen as being at fault.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan remanded the accused on bail for sentencing on November 23.

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, said the outcome would have implications for the defendant’s career. A medical report is to be prepared on her, outlining difficulties that she has. A victim impact statement is to be prepared in advance of sentencing.


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Man who was stealing from poor box kicked 80-year-old in groin when challenged, court hears

Judge dismisses challenge by solicitor over €650,000 cut in costs bill

Jail for Dublin man who was storing cannabis in wheelie bins

High Court president to decide on future care of woman in vegetative state for 10 years

More in this Section

Deadline for informing parents of what is happening on school structural issues pushed back

Laois woman leaves €30m to five charities in her will - including €6m for Irish Cancer Society

Peers divided over bid to extend human rights protections to Northern Ireland

Man who was stealing from poor box kicked 80-year-old in groin when challenged, court hears


Breaking Stories

Surgery professor warns of ‘losing dexterity’: 4 activities to boost your child’s fine motor skills

Venice hit by widespread flooding: These are some of the city’s hidden gems threatened by the water

4 whisky cocktails you need to know – and the history behind the drinks

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »