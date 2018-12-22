Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle Meath crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash at Sheephouse in Co Meath.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Oldbridge to Donore road, four kilometres outside Drogheda at around 2pm this afternoon.

The driver and front-seat passenger, both women, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The road is closed for a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.