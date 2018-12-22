NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle Meath crash

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 06:02 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash at Sheephouse in Co Meath.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Oldbridge to Donore road, four kilometres outside Drogheda at around 2pm this afternoon.

The driver and front-seat passenger, both women, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The road is closed for a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


More in this Section

Drugs worth €220,000 seized at Dublin Port

137 prisoners granted temporary release for Christmas

Man jailed for 3 years for possessing almost €300,000 of prescription-only sleeping tablets

Coveney lashes Rees Mogg over border claims


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »