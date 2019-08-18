News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman seriously injured after two-car crash in Monaghan

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 07:19 AM

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash in County Monaghan yesterday.

One of them, a woman has been seriously injured.

This two-car crash happened on the R179 at Corduffkelly near Carrickmacross at around 5pm yesterday evening.

A woman in her 50s, who was the driver of one of the cars, was brought by Air Ambulance to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Two others - a girl in her late teens who was a passenger in her car and a man in his 40s who was driving the second car, have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, in Drogheda.

Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

