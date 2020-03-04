News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman seriously injured after being hit by van in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 09:40 PM

A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured after being hit by a van in Dublin this evening.

It happened at around 7pm this evening on the James Larkin Rd in the Raheny area in Dublin.

The cycle pathway on this road remains closed and the scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users with camera footage, who were travelling on this road between 6.45pm and 7.30pm to contact Raheny Garda Station or any garda station.

TOPIC: Road accident

