Woman saw car ablaze on night man was shot dead, court told

A woman has told a murder trial that she saw a person running from a blazing car on the night a 35-year-old was shot dead in his home elsewhere in the area.

A detective on patrol nearby gave evidence of lunging for the man, shouting: ‘armed gardaí’.

They were giving evidence to the Central Criminal Court today in the trial of a 22-year-old Dubliner, charged with murdering the man in Tallaght three years ago.

Warren Nolan of Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alan O’Neill on May 27, 2015 at his home on Kiltalown Road, Tallaght.

Gardaí gathering forensic evidence at the scene of the shooting. Pic: Photocall

He has also pleaded not guilty to damaging a car by fire at Belfry Square in Tallaght on the same date.

Sonya Glass told Shane Costello SC, prosecuting, that she was out on her balcony in nearby Belfry Manor, Citywest that night. It was 10.20pm and she was having a cigarette.

“I heard voices,” she recalled. “Then there was a revving noise, like someone couldn’t reverse their car correctly.”

This drew her attention and she saw three people, two in a dark car and one in a silver or gold-coloured car. The lighter-coloured car was the one that was revving, and it was ‘taller’ or had a ‘higher roof’ than a normal car.

Both cars drove out of the cul-de-sac.

She was back inside 20 minutes later when she heard a car screeching.

“I looked out and it looked like the same car, the lighter-coloured car, was speeding around the area,” she recalled.

“I saw guys with torches in the area where the light-coloured car was initially.”

She said that the light-coloured car parked up at the bottom of some steps and that she saw somebody coming from the driver's side and running up the steps.

“I think the person had made it to the top of the steps and I could see that the car was alight,” she continued.

The people to the right, who had the torches, ran over and got him down to the ground.

Under cross-examination by Michael Bowman SC, defending, she explained that she had heard a bang before seeing the car on fire. She added that the people with torches, who were gardaí, could not see the car.

She agreed that the interaction between the garda and the person at the top of the steps was ‘swift’.

“To be honest, I just thought it was a gurrier setting fire to a car,” she said.

Detective Garda Con Harrison testified that he was on routine patrol in the carpark of Belfry Manor, when details about the shooting came over his radio.

“As that information came over the airways, I could hear a car being driven exceptionally hard, coming towards us,” he said. “The engine was roaring and I could hear tyres screeching.

He told Mr Costello that a male then appeared at the top of some steps.

“He spiked my interest and I walked towards the gap in the wall from where he had come,” he said. “As I got to the steps, a young man appeared like he was fired out of a cannon at the steps, a second person.”

He said that, at that precise second, he could see the glow of a burning car.

“I roared at the top of my lungs: ‘armed gardaí’, and I lunged for him,” he said.

The trial continues tomorrow morning and is expected to last up to two weeks.