News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman saved from Cork's River Lee after jumping in to save dog

Rony minutes after her river rescue.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 07:34 PM

A woman has been rescued from the River Lee this evening after she jumped in to save her dog.

Emergency services also managed to rescue her dog, Rony, a large Bernese Mountain Dog, during the dramatic city centre rescue.

The woman was taken to hospital for assessment but she has since been reunited with her beloved pet.

The alarm was raised at 6pm after reports that a woman had been seen entering the water at Penrose Quay.

It is understood that her dog had fallen some nine feet from the quayside into the water and that the women went in after it to save it.

Four units of the Cork City Fire Brigade, gardaí, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and members of the Coast Guard rushed to the scene.

They found the woman clinging to her beloved pet in the deep river channel. Both were close to exhaustion.

Firefighters during the river rescue.
Firefighters during the river rescue.

Members of the brigade’s swift water rescue team entered the water immediately and secured the woman.

She was winched to safety within seconds.

Two members of the rescue team stayed in the water with the dog until the winch was lowered for her.

The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital for a check-up while her pet was taken to Ballyvolane fire station for her dinner.

They have since been reunited in the last few minutes.

READ MORE

Housing Minister to investigate scale of 'sex for rent' incidents taking place

More on this topic

Gardaí hunting two suspects who knocked woman, 90s, to ground during daylight mugging in Cork Gardaí hunting two suspects who knocked woman, 90s, to ground during daylight mugging in Cork

'He was my rock': Cork mother of three speaks of loss of husband in workplace accident'He was my rock': Cork mother of three speaks of loss of husband in workplace accident

Timeline for River Blackwater refurbishment announced after two-year battleTimeline for River Blackwater refurbishment announced after two-year battle

Plans for apartment block on site of former Cork pub put on holdPlans for apartment block on site of former Cork pub put on hold


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Galway’s European Capital of Culture year ‘could not be more timely’Galway’s European Capital of Culture year ‘could not be more timely’

Housing Minister defends new 'affordable' housing developmentsHousing Minister defends new 'affordable' housing developments

TUI: More experienced teachers needed for correcting examsTUI: More experienced teachers needed for correcting exams

Freddie Thompson has started school in Portlaoise and has regular contact with more prisoners, court toldFreddie Thompson has started school in Portlaoise and has regular contact with more prisoners, court told


Lifestyle

The top-ranking airport carried more than 107 million passengers last year.These are the world’s busiest airports

Try typing “Yas queen!” or “Shade” or “Don’t Fuck It Up” into a search engine and see what comes up.RuPaul's Drag Race is inventing a whole new internet subculture and language

Angela’s Ashes: The Musical at Cork Opera House brings some belly-laughs to Frank McCourt's tale, writes Marjorie Brennan.Perfect blend of belly laughs and emotion at Angela's Ashes: The Musical

Peter Dowdall has plenty of timely advice on preparing your plot for next spring Planting spring-flowering bulbs has to be one of my favourite tasks in the gardening year.It's not too early to prepare for spring - get planting now

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »