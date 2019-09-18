Woman saved from Cork's River Lee after jumping in to save dog

A woman has been rescued from the River Lee this evening after she jumped in to save her dog.

Emergency services also managed to rescue her dog, Rony, a large Bernese Mountain Dog, during the dramatic city centre rescue.

The woman was taken to hospital for assessment but she has since been reunited with her beloved pet.

The alarm was raised at 6pm after reports that a woman had been seen entering the water at Penrose Quay.

It is understood that her dog had fallen some nine feet from the quayside into the water and that the women went in after it to save it.

Four units of the Cork City Fire Brigade, gardaí, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and members of the Coast Guard rushed to the scene.

They found the woman clinging to her beloved pet in the deep river channel. Both were close to exhaustion.

Firefighters during the river rescue.

Members of the brigade’s swift water rescue team entered the water immediately and secured the woman.

She was winched to safety within seconds.

Two members of the rescue team stayed in the water with the dog until the winch was lowered for her.

The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital for a check-up while her pet was taken to Ballyvolane fire station for her dinner.

They have since been reunited in the last few minutes.