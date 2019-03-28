Woman robbed foreign student who she led down laneway

A foreign student was robbed after being led down a lane way by a woman she had stopped to ask directions from, a court has heard.

Sandra Warren (43) led the student, who had only been in Ireland for four days, down the lane way before grabbing her and robbing her bag containing her wallet, bankcards and phone.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Warren, who was using drugs at the time, was “under pressure” from a man to get money but has since ended that relationship. She wishes to undergo a drug rehabilitation course.

Warren, of Reuben Street, Rialto, pleaded guilty to robbery of the young woman at O'Curry Avenue, Dublin 8 on May 23, 2016.

Judge Sinead Ni Chulachain said this was a “nasty offence” on a guest in our country which left the victim without access to funds, without the address she was looking for and unable to contact anyone.

She adjourned sentencing to allow a psychiatric assessment and for an assessment of supports Warren will need to take place. She said Warren could also come forward with a proposal for restitution of the victim. She adjourned the case until July 1, 2019.

Garda Daniel Hanlon told Fergal Foley BL, prosecuting, that the victim was a foreign student seeking accommodation and was using her mobile phone to navigate to a flat she wished to view.

She was having difficulty finding it and stopped to ask directions of Warren. She believed Warren was assisting her as she was brought down a lane way. Warren then grabbed her and robbed her bag containing money, her bankcards and phone. Warren ran away in the company of a male.

Gda Hanlon said the victim was left confused, upset and in a state of disarray. He said she was traumatised by the incident and has trouble trusting people. The victim said she was left with “whiplash injuries” as a result of the attack.

He said she continued her studies in Ireland but did not like going out or being in unfamiliar areas.

Gda Hanlon said he was on mobile patrol nearby and was alerted to the incident. He received a description of the culprit and arrested Warren a short distance away on Donore Avneue.

READ MORE Housing Minister slammed for U-turn on selling properties to tenants in situ

He said he was aware Warren had a troubled background, a difficult upbringing and had struggled with addiction. Warren has eight previous convictions for offences including robbery, burglary and theft.

Rebecca Smith BL, defending, said her client wanted to apologise to victim, court and Gardai for what she did and was willing to try and compensate the woman.

Ms Smith said her client was under the influence of a man at the time and under pressure to obtain money to give to him. She said this relationship had now ended.

She said Warren needed to be reviewed by psychiatric services and was asking to have a chance to undertake drug rehabilitation course. She said this would be of benefit to Warren in dealing with her addiction issues, as well as moving forward with her life.