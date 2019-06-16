News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman rescued from car in Lough Erne in serious condition

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 10:40 AM

Police have rescued a woman from a car in Lough Erne.

She is in critical condition in hospital.

Police received a report that a car had entered the water at Muckros Pier on the Boa Island Road in Kesh on Saturday evening.

Inspector John Gordon said: “A nearby police patrol responded and the two officers on board spotted the vehicle in the water. Both immediately entered the lake and managed to free the woman from the sinking car.

“A third police officer who had arrived on scene also entered the water to ensure no one else was inside the vehicle.

“The woman was taken to hospital where her condition this morning is described as critical.

“I commend the brave actions of the police officers involved and my thoughts and prayers are with the female and her family this morning.”- Press Association

