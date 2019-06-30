News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Woman rescued after suffering leg injury on Howth Head

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 05:04 PM

The Irish Coast Guard has come to the rescue of a cliff walker who suffered a leg injury on Howth Head.

An alert was raised just before midday and a search team and paramedics were called to Red Rock beach, where the injured walker was brought by stretcher, across fields to a waiting ambulance.

Howth Coast Guard's Fergus Cooney says the walkers did everything right and were well prepared to deal with an emergency.

"After a short search, we located the casualty, she had suffered an injury to her left leg," said Mr Cooney.

"Along with the paramedics and the ambulance service, we got the casualty stretchered across agricultural land.

"We got the patient into the ambulance and she was brought to Beaumont Hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery."

