News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman remains in hospital as Gardaí await toxicology report on three children found dead in Dublin

Woman remains in hospital as Gardaí await toxicology report on three children found dead in Dublin
Conor, Darragh, and Carla pictured with their dad, Andrew McGinley. Photo provided by Andrew McGinley/An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 12:55 PM

A woman in her 40s remains in hospital where she is being treated following the discovery of the bodies of three young children in Dublin on Friday.

Gardaí named them as Conor, aged nine, Darragh, aged seven, and three-year-old, Carla McGinley.

Their bodies were found at around 7.45pm Friday night, when gardaí responded to a call at Parson’s Court in Newcastle.

It is understood the children’s father, Andrew McGinley, was not at the house at the time.

Gardaí have said the results of the postmortem will not be released operational reasons and further toxicology results are still awaited.

Around 150 people, including many of the children's classmates, turned out for a special mass at St Finian's Church in Newcastle yesterday.

A book of condolences also opens today in the church.

Gardaí have said they are liaising with the South Dublin Children and Young People's Service Committee to "ensure tailored and appropriate supports" are made available to children and families.

READ MORE

Man dies after apartment fire in Co Cavan


Dublin

More in this Section

'The show must go on' - Shane Ross returns to canvassing after suffering hand injury'The show must go on' - Shane Ross returns to canvassing after suffering hand injury

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Man (35) charged following alleged stabbing in the NorthMan (35) charged following alleged stabbing in the North

Seamus Mallon funeral details announcedSeamus Mallon funeral details announced


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »