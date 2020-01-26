Woman remains in hospital as Gardaí await toxicology report on three children found dead in Dublin

A woman in her 40s remains in hospital where she is being treated following the discovery of the bodies of three young children in Dublin on Friday.

Gardaí named them as Conor, aged nine, Darragh, aged seven, and three-year-old, Carla McGinley.

Their bodies were found at around 7.45pm Friday night, when gardaí responded to a call at Parson’s Court in Newcastle.

It is understood the children’s father, Andrew McGinley, was not at the house at the time.

Gardaí have said the results of the postmortem will not be released operational reasons and further toxicology results are still awaited.

Around 150 people, including many of the children's classmates, turned out for a special mass at St Finian's Church in Newcastle yesterday.

A book of condolences also opens today in the church.

Gardaí have said they are liaising with the South Dublin Children and Young People's Service Committee to "ensure tailored and appropriate supports" are made available to children and families.