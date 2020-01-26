News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman remains in custody after man, 33, dies following assault in Wexford

Woman remains in custody after man, 33, dies following assault in Wexford
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 06:00 PM

Update - 5.58pm: A woman remains in custody this evening after a man died following an assault in County Wexford.

The incident occurred in Ramsgate Village in Gorey just before 2am this morning.

The 33-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds in the front garden of a house and died at the scene a short time later.

The woman in her 30s is being held at Gorey Garda Station.

Earlier: A man has died following an assault in Co Wexford.

Gardaí are investigating the death of the 33-year-old man following an incident in a house in Gorey.

Shortly before 2am, gardaí received reports of an incident at a house in Ramsgate Village.

On arrival, a man was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds. He was treated by gardaí and emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A woman in her 30s has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gorey Garda Station.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

An incident room has been established at Gorey Garda Station and investigators have held an initial case conference.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Book of condolences opened for McGinley children found dead in Dublin


Wexford

More in this Section

Varadkar continues to rule out working with Sinn FéinVaradkar continues to rule out working with Sinn Féin

Pollution down 20% following ban on traffic outside Dublin schoolPollution down 20% following ban on traffic outside Dublin school

'Cameron you were my north, my south, my east and west' - Student laid to rest in West Cork'Cameron you were my north, my south, my east and west' - Student laid to rest in West Cork

'Politics is hurling not soccer' - Varadkar insists FG will fight to recover in election'Politics is hurling not soccer' - Varadkar insists FG will fight to recover in election


Lifestyle

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

It is hard to believe today but the former island of Ringarogy in West Cork was once home to around 800 people.Islands of Ireland: Ring a Ringarogy

Esther N McCarthy paints a pretty picture with her January picks, along with cool ideas for fridges and lunchboxesWishlist: Fridges and lunchboxes make our list of January picks

Maturity isn’t a good fit for every rapper (see: Kanye’s bedraggled coming-to-Jesus phase). But through 2018 it was working a treat for former bad boy — and Ariana Grande’s ex — Mac Miller. But then his story turned to tragedy as that September, the 26 year-old died of an accidental drug overdose.Review: Mac Miller - Circles

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »