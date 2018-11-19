Woman raped by man she met on Tinder tells court she thought she was going to die

A woman raped by a convicted sex offender who she met online has told a court she thought she would die during the attack.

Patrick Nevin (37) raped the woman during their first meeting after they had being chatting on the dating programme Tinder and over the phone.

Patrick Nevin at a previous court sitting

The woman told him that she was not interested in meeting for a “one night stand” or a hook up. Reading from her own victim impact statement the mother of one told the court that she feels “tainted, dirty and stupid” for meeting up with Nevin.

Nevin will be sentenced next month at the Central Criminal Court for two attacks on women he met up with via Tinder.

Last July he pleaded guilty to rape of one woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014 and to sexual assault of a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16, 2014.

The father-of-two was due to stand trial on that occasion but changed his pleas to guilty following a legal ruling, which would allow the prosecution to introduce evidence from other women describing attacks by Nevin on a first date.

Today the victim of the rape told the court: “To say I was terrified is an understatement. After he raped me I was convinced he was going to leave me for dead in that area – beside an old graveyard.

“I had images running through my head of how he was going to kill me. He had the strength”.

The victim impact statement of the other woman was not read into court.

The former UCD student and computer programmer was separately convicted by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last December (2017) of sexually assaulting a third woman, a Brazilian student, after driving her to the UCD campus in south Dublin on July 23, 2014. He had denied the offence.

Nevin has former addresses at Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire and Dundalk, Co Louth. He is in custody since his conviction last December.

Lawyers for Nevin asked the court to consider in mitigation his guilty plea and said this plea was of comfort to the victims.

Paddy McGrath SC, defending told Ms Justice Eileen Creedon that the plea was an expression of Nevin's remorse. He also said Nevin has written letters of apology to the victims.

He said that his client is a relatively young man and asked the court to leave him some light at end of tunnel.

More details to follow.