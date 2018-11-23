Woman raped by ex-boyfriend's brother was 'afraid to go outside' and 'felt worthless'

A Limerick man who raped his brother's ex-girlfriend will be sentenced next year at the Central Criminal Court.

The man (26), who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to one count of raping the then 19-year-old woman on November 5, 2015 in Co Limerick.

Counsel for the defendant has indicated he will plead guilty at the next court hearing to two further counts of intimidation and perverting the course of justice.

File photo

The court heard that the victim had broken up with the man's brother a few weeks before the rape, following a short relationship.

She agreed to go to the defendant's house on the date in question, where he claimed he was having a party.

When the woman arrived at the home, she discovered there was nobody else there and the man then raped her.

The court heard that the man's brother and cousin later gave statements claiming they had called to the house while the woman was there.

These two co-accused men are currently facing criminal charges of attempting to frustrate the course of justice.

The court heard that two weeks after the rape, the victim's sister started getting Facebook messages from a fake profile set up by the defendant, claiming to be a friend of his.

The 11 messages threatened the two sisters to drop the charges against him.

Some of the messages read as follows: “Tell your sis she dead (sic)”, “She has til Monday to drop all charges cos dat fella (sic) did nothing to her”, “You're getting it and so will she. You will be getting killed.”

The sisters were frightened and made a written complaint to gardaí.

The man admitted having sent all the messages and said he had not intended to do them any harm but said he would “chance it”.

Garda Jason Mitchell told Mary Rose Gearty SC, prosecuting, that the 19-year-old woman had gotten on well with the family of her ex-boyfriend and had known the defendant from Facebook.

In a victim impact statement read out in court on her behalf, the woman said the rape changed her life forever and that her trust in people went away.

“I was afraid to go outside my own door. I couldn't sleep for a long time,” she said.

It made me feel small and worthless and that it was all my fault. It took me a very long time to realise that this was not the truth.

She added that she lives in fear of meeting the man or his family.

Mr Justice White adjourned the matter for sentencing next February 22 and ordered a probation report to be prepared.

Gda Mitchell said that the man rang the woman's sister and said he liked the woman and wanted her to move in with him.

The victim's sister informed him that she would not be “hopping from one brother to the next”.

After some back and forth between the parties, the victim agreed to take a taxi out to the man's house where he said he was having a party.

When the woman got to the house, she realised there was nobody else there.

The man put a film on and started touching the woman and saying “come on, let's do it”.

She repeatedly asked him to stop but he dragged her upstairs by her hoodie and pulled her into his bedroom, closing the door.

The woman told gardaí she was frightened and struggled to get away while he pulled off her clothes and pushed her onto the bed.

She said he was stronger than she was and pinned her down with his body weight and raped her.

The woman said she was crying and frightened afterwards and the man started laughing and said she had to leave the house.

He told her to wait outside for someone who would give her a lift and after 20 minutes she borrowed a phone from a passerby and rang her mother for a lift.

She then met the man's sister and a girlfriend of one of his brothers and told them what had happened, while in a distressed state.

The two women walked with the injured party to the garda station and the matter was investigated.

The defendant arrived at the garda station and asked whether the woman was there and was she “telling lies” about him.

The court heard that the man has not attempted to breach his bail conditions since he sent those Facebook messages in November 2015.

However, Mr Justice Michael White added an extra condition that the man is to keep away from where the woman lives and to have no contact with her, including by way of Facebook, telephone, email or any other means.