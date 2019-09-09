News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman rammed boyfriend’s car, produced scissors in row

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Monday, September 09, 2019 - 08:43 PM

A woman who rammed her boyfriend’s car and also produced a scissors in the course of a domestic dispute has been fined €500. Clonakilty District Court had heard in May that Katie Kehoe, aged 21, of Coach Rd, Dunmanway, Co Cork, admitted to gardaí that in the course of the incident she rammed the other car while she had two children in her own vehicle, including a baby.

At the previous court sitting, Judge James McNulty had heard that a domestic dispute had spiralled “out of control” leading to Kehoe repeatedly ramming her boyfriend’s car, with him jumping onto the bonnet of the moving vehicle to avoid serious injury.

Kehoe, a mother of one, had pleaded guilty to three charges, including the production of a scissors in the course of a dispute and dangerous driving. Garda Liam Galvin had told Judge James McNulty that at 11pm on November 11, 2018, he and a fellow officer were on duty when they received a call in relation to an alleged domestic dispute on Kilbarry Rd in Dunmanway.

On arrival at the scene, gardaí noted damage to the left-hand side of one car and a flat tyre on the same vehicle, with another car parked a few feet away. The judge was told in May that the injured party told gardaí that Kehoe had rammed the side of his vehicle and was waving around a pair of scissors at him and his mother. During the incident, Kehoe had to be restrained.

Micheál Martin ready for 2020 election

In addition to admissions at the scene and later in Garda interview, CCTV showed the injured party at one point standing between the two cars and, according to a Garda witness, “having to jump on the defendant’s bonnet while [it was] colliding with the side of his vehicle, narrowly missing being seriously injured”.

Kehoe’s solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, said at the previous hearing that the couple have since got back together and at sentencing yesterday reiterated this was the case. The man had earlier wished to withdraw his complaint relating to criminal damage.

With Kehoe having previously pleaded guilty, Judge McNulty fined her €300 for dangerous driving, €100 for producing a scissors in the course of a dispute, and another €100 for a public order offence.

Mr Fleming said his client needed a driving licence and would be appealing the dangerous driving charge, having sought to have it reduced to careless driving only for gardaí to reject that proposition. Kehoe faces a two-year disqualification from driving and lodged an appeal on her own bond of €100, no cash.

