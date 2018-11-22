Home»ireland

Woman quizzed after man found murdered in Co Antrim house

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 09:31 PM

A man has been murdered at a house in Ballymena, police said.

A woman aged 53 was arrested and questioned.

The victim, 40, was reported dead at 3pm on Thursday.

His death occurred at a house in the Devenagh Court area of the town.

PSNI detective chief inspector Peter McKenna, who is leading the investigation, said: “A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but, at this time, I am treating this as murder.

“A 53-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“My thoughts go out to the victim’s family at this tragic time.”

- Press Association


