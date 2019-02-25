Woman put knife to throat of colleague

A woman who lost control of her senses caught a work colleague by the throat in their office canteen and cut her with a steak knife as the victim felt she was going to be killed. The accused went on trial yesterday.

Erica Gill, aged 40, previously of Ozalid House, Camden Quay, Cork, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to three charges arising out of the violent incident and she was so found by a jury following the presentation of medical evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The injured party, Sandra O’Connell, testified in a statement that she worked as general manager of technical support at Solar Winds at East Gate, Mahon Point. She said the defendant worked with her and that in the previous few days there had been a number of outbursts of temper from her.

The injured party said she had a good relationship with Ms Gill and did not feel the defendant had any hostility towards her. On the morning of the incident, the injured party said, she had had her morning porridge and cappuccino and welcomed the defendant back to work as she had been out sick for a brief period. Fifteen minutes after the conversation, Ms O’Connell noticed that Ms Gill was staring at her and then the defendant stood up in an aggressive fashion and left the room.

Later that morning the injured party was in the canteen talking to others when she was grabbed from behind and caught around the throat. Ms O’Connell’s first reaction was that someone was joking with her.

However, she then heard Erica Gill say, “you fucking bitch”, as she had Ms O’Connell caught by the throat. She felt something pressing against her neck. Ms O’Connell pulled it away from her. It turned out it was a steak knife which Ms Gill had purchased earlier at Tesco nearby. In protecting herself in this way the injured party sustained cuts to her fingers which were bandaged later but did not require stitches.

During the incident, she said Ms Gill also said, “tell them what you did — you and that other fucker laughing at me”.

The injured party did not want to do anything to antagonise the defendant who eventually left the canteen.

Ms O’Connell said in her statement: “I was petrified. I thought I was going to be killed. It was like she had lost control of her senses.”

Medical evidence called by prosecution and defence indicated that the accused was suffering from a mental illness at the relevant time.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin told the jury: “The issue here is, what was her state of mind at the time? She went for the other lady with a knife. It was all because of some incident that grew in her mind and had no attachment to reality at all.

“All the evidence in this case points to the fact that she was suffering from a psychosis and she did what she did because she was suffering from a mental illness.”

The jury took minutes to find the defendant not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of making a threat to kill and producing a knife in the incident. On the count of assault causing harm there was a similar verdict but on that charge it was by direction of the trial judge.

After the not-guilty verdicts the matter will be mentioned in court again today in relation to the possible mental health assessment of the defendant now.