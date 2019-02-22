Woman punched in face by partner

A young woman locked herself into her bathroom after being violently attacked by her then partner but he kicked the door in and punched her in the face.

This scenario described in Cork Circuit Criminal Court today saw Declan Murphy, 25, of Duarigle, Newmarket, plead guilty to assault causing harm to his then partner on July 16, 2017 and related charges.

Sergeant Gerard O’Shaughnessy investigated the incident and said that the injured party went out socialising that night and, as agreed, the defendant remained at home with others — but he was highly intoxicated and agitated by the time she arrived home to Kerry Road, Newmarket.

Sgt O’Shaughnessy said of Murphy: “He smashed a hurley off the wall and said (to the injured party) he would crack it off her the next time. There was a confrontation in the house. He caught her by the hair and threw her against the wall and she fell to the floor. She was concussed. He threw her to the ground a number of times in the kitchen and banged her head.”

“She went upstairs and locked herself in the bathroom. He followed her up and kicked in the bathroom door. He punched her in the face.”

Murphy later took a kitchen knife and threatened her with that but she was not assaulted with the knife.

Sgt O’Shaughnessy said two men at the scene restrained the defendant and gardaí got the knife from him before arresting him and taking him from the scene.

Murphy had a previous conviction from July 2016 on a charge of assault causing harm.

He brought €4,500 compensation to Cork Circuit Criminal Court for his ex-partner who sustained dental damage and injuries to her face.

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, said the accused is really remorseful and has turned things around in his life since this happened. She said that what he did on the night was out of character.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said it was a particularly nasty assault. While the accused had made very substantial progress since this happened the judge said he is not at all sure he should get a fully suspended sentence.

“This was an outrageous violation of this young woman in her home,” he said.

The judge remanded Murphy in custody for one week until March 1.