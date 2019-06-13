Woman on temporary release stole clothes

A woman granted temporary release from a prison sentence for shoplifting was caught stealing more than €360 worth of clothing from a store in Cork.

Yvonne Carroll, aged 35, with an address at a flat on Hillsborough Place, Old Blackrock Rd and at Kilmore Rd, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was serving a four-month prison sentence for thefts imposed in March.

At Cork District Court, Inspector Ronan Kennelly said Carroll was on temporary release when she came to the attention of security staff at Debenham’s in Mahon Point Shopping Centre on May 30: “She filled a shopping bag with an assortment of clothing and walked out of the shop without paying for them. She was observed by the store security.”

Carroll pleaded guilty to this theft yesterday and also confessed to carrying out three other shoplifting offences in relation to thefts carried out before she was jailed in March: On February 28 at Homesense on Grand Parade, and Cummins Sports in Douglas and at Harvey Norman’s on Kinsale Road on March 3.

Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a total jail term of six months, with the last three suspended.

Insp Kennelly said the accused had 195 previous convictions, of which 124 were for theft.

Donal Daly, solicitor, said: “She is an intelligent lady who realises that if she carries on the way she is going she will end up dead. As she advances in years, she is reflecting on this. She is intelligent enough to know she has got to stop. Such is the grip of the addiction she could not stop. She takes the goods to sell them to get heroin to get high. It is as simple as that.

“It would be in ease of the shopkeepers in Cork if she was to go down the treatment road.”

Judge Owens said: “She is engaging positively to address her drug addiction but the court cannot ignore her significant number of previous convictions.”