Woman missing from her home in Kildare found dead

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 10:40 PM

Gardaí have found the body of a missing woman.

20-year-old Agnieska Ziemska was missing since Wednesday night.

However, Gardaí at Naas have said that they have found her body.


