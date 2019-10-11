Woman may face jail for coal theft

A woman could face jail over the theft of bags of coal from a shop on four different occasions last winter.

Anna Robakowska, of No 2 Riverway, Pearson’s Bridge, Bantry, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to the theft of the coal, on four different dates, from a local shop, as well as the theft of some kindling on one of those occasions.

At Bantry District Court, Sgt Paul Kelly, prosecuting, said that, on four occasions between November 16 and December 9 last year, Ms Robakowska went to Cronin’s Centra, Ballylickey, and parked her car near the coal bunker in the forecourt.

On each occasion, she took coal, as well as some kindling on one occasion, and placed it in her car. She then went into the shop and paid for some other items, but not for the coal or wood. She was identified on CCTV and later interviewed by gardaí, admitting to the offences.

At the time, she told gardaí that she did not mean to steal the items, but had forgotten to pay for them. The total value of the items taken was €32.48.

Her solicitor, Pat Farrelly, told Judge James McNulty that Ms Robakowska, aged 34, could not explain how this happened, but that she maintained she did not intend to steal, adding that she could only put it down to forgetfulness or a lack of attention.

However, Judge McNulty said he could accept that once, but not four times. The court heard Ms Robakowska, who is originally from Poland and has two children, is embarrassed by what has occurred.

Judge McNulty said shop-lifting could be forgiven once, but when it kept occurring, it meant consequences, and that four occasions could mean a prison sentence.

Convicting her, he told Ms Robakowska that she should produce €400 in court on November 14, to avoid going to jail.