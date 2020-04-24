News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman 'loyally' driving behind 78-year-old husband knocked him off motorbike during trip to seaside

Woman 'loyally' driving behind 78-year-old husband knocked him off motorbike during trip to seaside
Ennis courthouse
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 03:16 PM

A ‘loyal’ wife knocked her 78-year-old husband off his motorbike when she crashed into it during the couple’s road trip to the seaside in west Clare last summer.

At Kilrush District Court sitting in Ennis, Moira Mulclahy (77) pleaded guilty to careless driving arising from the traffic accident when she struck her husband, Joseph’s, motorcycle from behind at Ennis Rd, Kilrush on their way to the west Clare seaside resort of Kilkee at around 3pm on July 5 last.

Solicitor for Mrs Mulcahy of Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle, Limerick, Gearoid Williams told the court that Mrs Mulcahy was driving a car and following her husband on his motorcycle “to make sure that everything was okay as they made their way to Kilkee”.

Mr Williams stated that Mrs Mulcahy “found the concentration on the road very difficult as she was focusing on her husband all the time while driving”.

Judge Patrick Durcan told Mr Williams to tell Mrs Mulcahy “not to follow her husband so loyally in the future”.

Mrs Mulcahy wasn’t able to attend court as Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that she is ‘cocooning’ as part of the Covid 19 restrictions.

Asked how old Mr Mulcahy is, Mr Williams replied “he is 78” and Judge Durcan remarked:

That’s a combination of 155 years between them. What were they doing out in west Clare?

Mr Williams said the circumstances in the case are “unusual”.

He said the collision resulted in Joseph Mulcahy falling off his 16-year-old motorbike but he was uninjured from the collision, adding: “He fell off the side of his motorcycle when she struck it. Her husband was fine on the day - a small bit of damage to the motorcycle.”

Mr Williams told the court that Mrs Mulcahy regrets what happened and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He said Mrs Mulcahy was driving her husband’s car - a Ford Focus - when the accident occurred.

'never even had a penalty point - nothing'

Mr Williams stated that Mrs Mulcahy has never been before the courts before “and never even had a penalty point - nothing”.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Mrs Mulcahy passed a road side breath test after Gardai arrived on the scene, and that Mr Mulcahy declined to make a statement to Gardai.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Gardaí had received a report from another motorist on Mrs Mulcahy’s driving before the accident.

He said the person also witnessed the accident. Sgt Lonergan stated that the independent report stirred the investigation that has the summons before the court

Judge Durcan imposed no penalty on Mrs Mulcahy and adjourned the matter generally.

READ MORE

Temperatures to hit 20C this weekend as public urged to stay at home

More on this topic

Eight years in jail for man at 'centre of wheel' in Kinahan cartel murder plotEight years in jail for man at 'centre of wheel' in Kinahan cartel murder plot

Wexford man jailed for selling drugs at Forbidden Fruit festival Wexford man jailed for selling drugs at Forbidden Fruit festival

Couple living 100m from site challenge planned forest near Cavan's Marble Arch CavesCouple living 100m from site challenge planned forest near Cavan's Marble Arch Caves

Former Grafton Group chairman may seek injunction to stop closed AGMFormer Grafton Group chairman may seek injunction to stop closed AGM


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Ryan: Climate crisis 'a red line' for Green party to enter talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine GaelRyan: Climate crisis 'a red line' for Green party to enter talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Two charged in connection with Limerick cash seizureTwo charged in connection with Limerick cash seizure

RCSI professor: If Covid-19 restrictions are eased public must take responsibility for their behaviourRCSI professor: If Covid-19 restrictions are eased public must take responsibility for their behaviour

Developing Covid-19 vaccine 'a very challenging process'Developing Covid-19 vaccine 'a very challenging process'


Lifestyle

As social distancing restrictions continue, here are a few ways to give your mood and wellbeing a boost.10 ways to care for your mental health in lockdown

Internet addiction expert Brad Marshall outlines how to regulate teens’ screen time both during lockdown and after it’s all over.How can I reduce my child’s screen time without causing a row?

This week I’ve written out a squat circuit. Squats are a go-to exercise for me.Derval O'Rourke: 'In our new sedentary world, squats offer the best overall workout'

Dinner for one? It doesn’t have to be.New rules, I count 'em: Your guide to throwing a digital dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »