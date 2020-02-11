News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman killed when hit by reversing truck named as well-known shop assistant

Smith Street, where the accident took place, links the South Mall and Oliver Plunkett St. Picture: Dan Linehan
By Olivia Kelleher
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 08:31 PM

A woman in her early fifties who was killed on Monday evening when a reversing truck hit her as she made her way home from work in Cork city has been named locally as shop assistant Maeve Murphy.

Ms Murphy, 51, from Cathedral Road on the north side of Cork city worked in a newsagents on the South Mall, where she was well-known.

The accident occurred as the truck was reversing down one way Smith St near the city centre.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene and paramedics attempted to resuscitate her, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene of the accident has been forensically examined by Garda traffic collision investigators.

The lorry was also seized and has been taken away for a full examination.

Gardaí have been examining CCTV footage front the area.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident to contact them in Anglesea Street Garda Station or any Garda Station.

