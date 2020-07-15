Woman killed in two-car collision in Tyrone

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
A woman has been killed in a two car crash in Co Tyrone.
It happened on the Ballynakilly Road in Coalisland at around 9pm last night.
The driver of the other car was uninjured.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
