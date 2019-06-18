Woman killed in Mayo to be laid to rest in native Cork

The funeral of Valerie French Kilroy is expected to take place in her native Cork later this week. The body of the 41-year-old woman was discovered on Friday at the home she had shared with her husband James Kilroy and three children in Kilbree Lower, Co Mayo.

Mr Kilroy was charged with the murder of his wife at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court on Sunday. Funeral details for Ms French Kilroy have not yet been released but it is expected that the ceremony will take place in West Cork before the end of the week.

Her mother and siblings still live in the area and the arrangements are being handled by a local undertaker. Originally from Leap, the HSE worker moved to Mayo 10 years ago to work as an occupational therapist.

The communities in both Mayo and West Cork are both said to be deeply shocked after the incident.

READ MORE Mother helps save son's life after sliotar blow stopped his heart beating during hurling match

In a statement, the Church of Ireland bishop of Cork, Cloyne, and Ross described it as “a time of immense trauma” for Ms French Kilroy’s friends and family in both Cork and Mayo. The Right Rev Dr Paul Colton said that she had grown up and gone to school in the diocese.

Dr Colton said that he knows the family personally.

“This is a time of immense trauma for everyone,” he said. “The local clergy here, and I myself are doing our best to stand alongside and support the family at this time, as also have the bishop and clergy in Co Mayo.

“I have no doubt that what they need, most of all for the moment, is time to be together and to make arrangements, without intrusion, for Valerie’s funeral.

“I would appeal to everyone to give them space and time, as well as privacy to do this. My own thoughts and prayers at this time are with everyone who is caught up in or who has been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

A death notice for Ms French Kilroy said she is “loved and missed by her heartbroken family”.