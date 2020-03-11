News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman killed after being hit by getaway car used in robbery

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 07:06 AM

A garda search is underway for three men after a woman was killed after being hit by a car being used in a robbery in South Dublin.

Another woman escaped with minor injuries.

The incident took place at about 9.20 last night, when a number of men entered a convenience store in Barnhill Road, Dalkey.

They threatened staff and robbed a sum of cash.

They left the scene in a car that was involved in a collision with two female pedestrians in nearby Killiney.

The men abandoned the car at the scene and fled on foot.

The two women - both in their 50s - were brought to St Vincent's University Hospital.

One of them was in a critical condition and died overnight from her injuries.

The second woman's injuries were minor.

The three men who were in the car haven't been located and searches are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

