Woman is first to succumb to coronavirus here

-with reporting from Cianan Brennan and Eoin English

Ireland is the latest European country to be hit by a coronavirus death as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the global spread of the virus a pandemic.

The upgrading to pandemic status comes as another nine cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 43. None of these latest cases are community-related.

The nine new cases involve:

Four males from the south of the country associated with travel;

One female from the south of the country who had contact with a confirmed case;

One male from south of the country who had contact with a confirmed case;

Three males from the east of the country, of whom two are associated with travel, and one associated with contact with a confirmed case.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Earlier in the day, the first Covid-19 death in Irelandwas confirmed as a woman who was being treated in the east of the country. She is understood to have died yesterday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan extended his sympathy to the family of the woman, and advised the public to follow the advice of public health officials as the country battles to stop the spread of the virus

“We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively, to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice,” he said.

At a briefing yesterday evening, Dr Holohan said the Department of Health had taken a decision to step up its containment phase of control in three ways.

The public is being advised to practise everyday prevention including regular hand-washing; cough/sneeze etiquette; limiting social interactions; avoiding indoor crowded spaces; avoiding shaking hands and other close personal contact; and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

All healthcare workers are meanwhile being asked to “raise their index of suspicion”, while the HSE will be “substantially increasing its contact tracing and surveillance capacity” in the coming days.

Testing for the virus is being ramped up significantly across the country, said Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory. An additional 250 staff will join those conducting contact tracing. He said around 2,300 people have now been tested for the virus nationwide.

In another day of developments:

A secondary school teacher in Cork is in self-isolation after coming in close contact with a Covid-19 case. Coláiste Chríost Rí said the school remains open, but with a “heightened sense of hygiene”;

UCC is today announcing measures regarding “delivery of teaching and learning online for students” after the upgrade of the crisis to a pandemic;

The National Bus and Rail Union has called for the “major scaling back” of train and bus capacities as a preventative measure to contain the spread of the virus;

The Department of Foreign Affairs has upgraded its travel advice in relation to Spain, given a spike in cases there. Irish people are now advised to exercise a high degree of caution and avoid non-essential travel to Madrid, Vitoria, and Labastida in the Basque Country, and La Rioja;

Mercy University Hospital in Cork is treating three inpatients who have tested positive for Covid-19, all of whom are associated with travel to an infected region;

A first Covid-19 case has been confirmed at Waterford University Hospital. The case was one of the nine confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday.

Also, various media reported last night that the St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City is set to be cancelled.

The decision by the WHO to reverse course and use the highly charged word “pandemic” which it had previously shied away from, is understood to be an effort to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops to combat the outbreak.

“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace, and mobilise their people in the response,” he said.

The WHO added that Iran and Italy are the new frontlines of the battle against the virus that started in China.