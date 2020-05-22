News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman injured after tree fell onto car in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 10:58 AM

A woman has been injured after a tree fell onto a car in Dublin.

It happened on Clonliffe Road in Drumcondra at around 9am.

The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Earlier this morning 2,500 ESB customers were without power in north Dublin.

The fault affected the Swords area.

Three yellow wind warnings in place across Ireland

