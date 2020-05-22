Woman injured after tree fell onto car in Dublin

A woman has been injured after a tree fell onto a car in Dublin.

It happened on Clonliffe Road in Drumcondra at around 9am.

The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Tree collapsed on top of a car at Clonliffe. Nobody hurt luckily. Whole road closed. Mad. pic.twitter.com/Guw2fczo7Y — Shane (@ItsGillen) May 22, 2020

Earlier this morning 2,500 ESB customers were without power in north Dublin.

The fault affected the Swords area.